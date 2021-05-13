Crews respond to report of pickup truck in creek east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a pickup truck that went into a creek early Thursday just east of Topeka.

No injuries were immediately reported in the incident, which was reported around 6:45 a.m. near the 6100 block of S.E. US-40 highway.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was among agencies responding to the scene.

