Crews respond to report of pickup truck in creek east of Topeka
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a pickup truck that went into a creek early Thursday just east of Topeka.
No injuries were immediately reported in the incident, which was reported around 6:45 a.m. near the 6100 block of S.E. US-40 highway.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was among agencies responding to the scene.
