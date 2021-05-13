Advertisement

Crews respond to report of pickup truck in creek east of Topeka

Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a pickup truck that went into a creek early Thursday just east of Topeka.

No injuries were immediately reported in the incident, which was reported around 6:45 a.m. near the 6100 block of S.E. US-40 highway.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was among agencies responding to the scene.

Check wibw.com for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Pruyser (left) and Alexis Smith (right) were arrested during a joint county investigation...
Two in custody after joint county burglary, theft investigation
Gov. Kelly sets reopening guidance for state agencies
A Clay Center man was killed late Tuesday afternoon in a car-semi crash in Dickinson County,...
Clay Center man killed Tuesday in two-vehicle crash in Dickinson County
Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they helped Canadian...
Wabaunsee County officials help track down child porn suspect in Canada
Angel Alberty (Shawnee Co. Jail)
TPD arrest woman after narcotics search

Latest News

WTC
WTC brings Wi-Fi service to downtown Aggieville
Junction City Municipal Pool
Junction City Municipal Swimming Pool to open June 5th
Saint Xavier School will host Spring Fine Arts Showcase
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
K-State students can get vaccinated at Riley Co. youth vaccination event
(Source: pexels.com)
LDCPH opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments to children 12 and older