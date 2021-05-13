City of Topeka urges residents to follow safety guidelines, river weir map

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is urging residents to follow safety guidelines and the river weir map to safely enjoy the Kansas River.

The City of Topeka says it recently finished Phase 1 of the Kansas River Weir Project, which creates a safe passage for recreation and use of the Kansas River. It said those that use the river for fun should only pa through the boat chute, which includes the fish ladder, adjacent to the north bank as it is the only safe passage.

According to the City, there is a galvanized pole that sticks out of the water at the signal boulder, about 50 feet from the bank, which signals to those enjoying the river to stay left to enter the boat chute.

The City said the project constructed a north bank fish passage and recreation enhancement including boat chutes and fish ladders, energy dissipation rock placement, stairs, downstream boat ramp and parking lot resurfacing.

According to the City, Phase 2 of the project will be finished in September of 2021 and will add more safety enhancements to the low water notch and mid-level of the weir. However, it said it will not create a safe passage for those that wish to access the river.

The City said the low water notch near the south bank is not safe for those accessing and enjoying the river. It said it is dangerous due to the hydraulic loop and anyone using the river should pass through the boat chute at the north bank.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.