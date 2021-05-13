City of Topeka announces “Stronger Together” effort with City of Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka and City of Lawrence are making its first joint effort.

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and Lawrence Mayor Brad Finkeldei announced Thursday they are planning a joint intercity visit to Northwest Arkansas to learn about how the cities of Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers work together. The visit is scheduled for October.

Topeka and Lawrence are calling the effort “Stronger Together” to develop closer strategic relationships as they pursue prosperity for the region.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.