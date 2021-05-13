Advertisement

City of Topeka announces “Stronger Together” effort with City of Lawrence

(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka and City of Lawrence are making its first joint effort.

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and Lawrence Mayor Brad Finkeldei announced Thursday they are planning a joint intercity visit to Northwest Arkansas to learn about how the cities of Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers work together. The visit is scheduled for October.

Topeka and Lawrence are calling the effort “Stronger Together” to develop closer strategic relationships as they pursue prosperity for the region.

