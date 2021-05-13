City of Manhattan expects to receive $12.7M in federal American Rescue Plan funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan says it expects to receive $12.7 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan’s benefits for municipalities.

The first check of $6.3 million is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. A second check will be disbursed to the City in May of 2022.

“This funding brings the opportunity to our city for COVID reimbursement and other relief, and we are grateful for the resources,” said City Manager Ron Fehr. “We are waiting to make spending decisions until we know more about what’s eligible under the program. Some priorities include recouping COVID-19 eligible expenses that have not been reimbursed with previous federal funds, as well as replenishing lost revenues and covering other eligible expenses that support the priorities of the City. We want to be transparent about the process. We will coordinate ARP decisions with the City Commission during public meeting, and as they are made, we’ll share them with the public. Right now, we just don’t have enough information to make those determinations.”

Spending decisions will likely take several months and involve input from staff and City commissioners. City Finance Director Rina Neal will manage the program audit to ensure the City complies with federal regulations.

The funding will remain in reserve until spending plans are finalized.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.