Advertisement

City of Manhattan expects to receive $12.7M in federal American Rescue Plan funds

(Source: The City of Manhattan)
(Source: The City of Manhattan)(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan says it expects to receive $12.7 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan’s benefits for municipalities.

The first check of $6.3 million is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. A second check will be disbursed to the City in May of 2022.

“This funding brings the opportunity to our city for COVID reimbursement and other relief, and we are grateful for the resources,” said City Manager Ron Fehr. “We are waiting to make spending decisions until we know more about what’s eligible under the program. Some priorities include recouping COVID-19 eligible expenses that have not been reimbursed with previous federal funds, as well as replenishing lost revenues and covering other eligible expenses that support the priorities of the City. We want to be transparent about the process. We will coordinate ARP decisions with the City Commission during public meeting, and as they are made, we’ll share them with the public. Right now, we just don’t have enough information to make those determinations.”

Spending decisions will likely take several months and involve input from staff and City commissioners. City Finance Director Rina Neal will manage the program audit to ensure the City complies with federal regulations.

The funding will remain in reserve until spending plans are finalized.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Pruyser (left) and Alexis Smith (right) were arrested during a joint county investigation...
Two in custody after joint county burglary, theft investigation
Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Pickup truck leaves US-40 highway and comes to rest in creek east of Topeka
Billy “Lu” Griffiths (GoFundMe)
GoFundMe set up for Griffiths family after fatal house explosion
Gov. Kelly sets reopening guidance for state agencies
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Coroner finds drowning probable cause of death for Emporia crash victims

Latest News

Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke speaking to the County Commissioners. (Feb. 25, 2021)
Shawnee Co. eases mask recommendations
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Royals swept by Tigers, losing streak grows to 11
The event was hosted by PLHS.
PLHS hosts art fair
Urish Road between 21st-29th
Topeka CM: Surplus funds may go toward roads
Kansas guard Bryce Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Second KU transfer finds new home in the Big 12