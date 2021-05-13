Chiefs officially sign all six NFL Draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The ink has dried for the newest members of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Super Bowl LIV champs announced Thursday they have officially signed all six of their picks from the 2021 NFL Draft.

First round picks LB Nick Bolton and C Creed Humphrey are joined by DE Joshua Kaindoh, TE Noah Gray, WR Cornell Powell and OL Trey Smith.

The team announced their full schedule Wednesday; single-game tickets went on sale Thursday morning.

We have officially signed each of our 2021 draft picks! pic.twitter.com/rionMlXtyq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 13, 2021

