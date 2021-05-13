Advertisement

Chiefs officially sign all six NFL Draft picks

Missouri's Nick Bolton is seen as he participates in the school's pro day football workout for...
Missouri's Nick Bolton is seen as he participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Monday, March 22, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The ink has dried for the newest members of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Super Bowl LIV champs announced Thursday they have officially signed all six of their picks from the 2021 NFL Draft.

First round picks LB Nick Bolton and C Creed Humphrey are joined by DE Joshua Kaindoh, TE Noah Gray, WR Cornell Powell and OL Trey Smith.

The team announced their full schedule Wednesday; single-game tickets went on sale Thursday morning.

