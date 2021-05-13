Advertisement

Atchison schools to begin process for selecting new mascot

The process for selecting mascot replacements for Atchison's public high school and middle...
The process for selecting mascot replacements for Atchison’s public high school and middle school is set to begin next week, according to KAIR Radio.(KAIR Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) -The process for selecting mascot replacements for Atchison’s public high school and middle school is set to begin next week, according to KAIR Radio.

Plans to select replacements for the Atchison High School Redmen and the Atchison Middle School Braves were discussed Monday during the Atchison Unified School District 409 Board of Education meeting.

KAIR reports that a 30-person committee, composed of individuals who have an interest in the school district, will meet at 5:30 p.m. May 18 at the Atchison High School library to begin the process of selecting the new mascots.

The Atchison school board voted unanimously in April to remove the two Native American-themed mascots.

