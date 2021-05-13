All Veterans Memorial at Great Overland Station to seek repairs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The All Veterans Memorial at Great Overland Station could soon see some upgrades.

Thursday Shawnee County Commissioners approved to allow Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation to solicit bids to repair the monument.

Director Tim Laurent said the memorial’s condition is becoming a safety concern.

Laurent says two masons have already expressed concerns with the materials originally used in the memorial.

Laurent says the repair costs could top 50 thousand dollars.

