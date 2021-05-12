Advertisement

WU Tech honors graduates at first of three commencement ceremonies

Washburn Tech 2021 Graduation
Washburn Tech 2021 Graduation(WIBW)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech honored its newest graduates Tuesday.

The school handed out diplomas in programs from culinary arts to auto service technology, in a ceremony at Washburn Tech’s conference center. The pandemic made this year’s graduation especially significant to many of the graduates and their instructors.

“We really had to adjust and change on the fly, especially last year,” WU Tech Graduate Max Bunker said. “We had to switch halfway through the semester and then we’re all online, we don’t get to see anybody. That was tough, but I’m glad I made it through, and I’m on the end of this.”

Washburn Tech will hold commencement ceremonies Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
A house explosion north of Holton killed a man and seriously injured a woman.
Man killed in Monday night home explosion identified
Ashley Edwards is the only survivor of a three-car wreck
Mom remembers two teens killed in Cottonwood River wreck
The HSUS claims the photo is of caged breeding dogs at Debra Deters' puppy mill in Centralia,...
7 puppy mills in Kansas make “Horrible Hundred” annual report

Latest News

Angel Alberty (Shawnee Co. Jail)
TPD arrest woman after narcotics search
Military veterans receive COVID-19 vaccines
VA’s accepting veterans for walk-in vaccinations nationwide
Dr. Voth explains why he believes the push for pot is all about money.
Expert on addiction, Dr. Eric Voth gives his views on Medical Marijuana
Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Preliminary hearing set for Topeka dentist charged with harassment, weapons violations