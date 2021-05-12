Wednesday forecast: Remaining cool but gradually warming through the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs will remain in the 60s today with the biggest uncertainty in how much clouds there will be. Dry conditions are expected today and tomorrow before rain returns Thursday night and this begins an unsettled weather pattern that lasts through next week. This includes a washout with rain for much of the weekend.

Despite the rainy forecast for much of the next 8 days the risk for severe weather is low, at least when it comes to hail/wind/tornado threats. However lightning and flooding is a concern so take advantage of the dry conditions today and tomorrow because you might not have many opportunities after tomorrow for outdoor activities.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny (latest models indicate some cloud cover early then again late this afternoon which could mean more partly sunny skies but am optimistic on more sun than clouds for most of the day). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s-low 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Showers will move in Friday night. The instability stays out toward central KS so the risk for t-storms is low to none in northeast KS. That changes during the day Friday however because the bulk of the rain Friday is looking to occur through the early afternoon hours with dry conditions mid afternoon into the evening hours there may not be much in the way of t-storms Friday. Highs will depend on how quickly rain moves out and if there’s afternoon sun. Upper 60s-low 70s are a pretty good bet.

This weekend will be rainy: At this time it’s not a matter of when it’s going to rain, it’s a matter of how heavy it will be. There may not be many breaks in the rainfall all weekend but this detail will be fine-tuned as we get closer to the weekend. Lightning and flooding is a concern where most spots will end up with 1-3″ by Sunday evening however locally heavy rainfall of 3-4″ can’t be ruled out in some spots.

More rain is likely next week however models do differ on the timing which means it may not be a washout Monday through Wednesday with a better chance of seeing dry conditions each day. This detail will need fine-tuning as well in the coming days.

Taking Action:

Need to do yard work or any outdoor chores? Do them today and tomorrow because you won’t get much time especially this weekend.

Highest chance of rain on Friday will be in the morning through early afternoon. Lightning will be the main hazard.

This weekend will be a wash-out with lightning and heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in some spots.



