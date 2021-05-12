Washburn University to resume 60+ Audit Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sign of pre-pandemic normalcy will return to Washburn University in the fall of 2021.

Washburn University says one sure sign of a return to normal life on campus will be the presence of the popular 60+ Audit Program, which will resume in the fall of 2021. It said the program allows those over 60 to audit classes free of tuition and was paused in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced a reduction in classroom capacity.

“Our past participants have been asking about the resumption of the program. We’re pleased that conditions have now improved so that we can offer it once again,” said Stephanie Lanning, university registrar.

According to WU, registration for the fall 2021′s program will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, in Room 100 of Morgan Hall at 1700 SW College Ave. It said registration times will be offered by the first letter of the auditor’s last name on the following schedule:

A-G -- 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

H-Q-- 11:00 a.m. – Noon

R-Z -- 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

“Courses for the program are offered on a space-available basis and are subject to a specified minimum number of fee-paying students,” Lanning said. “And, while auditors are not charged tuition, the costs of materials and/or textbooks are the responsibility of the auditor.”

Lanning also said that those who participate are not required to prepare homework assignments or take exams, but can participate fully in classroom discussions and labs, as well as fieldwork.

According to WU, auditors do not receive college credit, but those that do audit a course are expected to follow university rules and regulations regarding parking, library privileges, student code of conduct and other appropriate regulations.

“All auditors must be at least 60 years old on or before the first day of the semester/term in which the class is taught and should be prepared to verify their birth date, either with a driver’s license or other government-issued id or birth certificate at registration,” Lanning said.

Lanning noted that the first-time participants will need to complete the program’s application before Aug. 10.

To apply for the program, click HERE.

