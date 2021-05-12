Advertisement

Wabaunsee County officials help track down child porn suspect in Canada

Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they helped Canadian...
Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they helped Canadian authorities track down a child pornography suspect who had attempted to coerce a student in the Mission Valley school district to send explicit photos on social media.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee County sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday they helped Canadian authorities locate and apprehend a person suspected of coercing a student in the Mission Valley school district to send explicit pictures on social media.

According to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputy Angie King, who serves as the school resource officer for the Mission Valley school district, took a report in April from a student regarding the youth being coerced into sending explicit images to an individual on social media.

King and Wabaunsee County sheriff’s detective Eric Kirsch “worked diligently on this investigation” and were able to locate a suspect in Canada, the Facebook post said.

Kirsch was able to obtain evidence and information that Canadian authorities were unable to obtain through their legal system, according to the Facebook post.

Kirsch then contacted authorities in Canada and provided them with this information, which assisted them in locating a suspect.

On Tuesday, the Facebook post said, authorities in Canada were able to execute a search warrant and locate a suspect, along with evidence that the suspect had engaged in several acts of soliciting and promoting child pornography.

Based upon information gathered by King and Kirsch, the authorities in Canada were able to make an arrest and initiate prosecution of this individual.

Wabaunsee County Sheriff Rob Hoskins thanked King and Kirsch for their work on the case.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

