VA’s accepting veterans for walk-in vaccinations nationwide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Department of Veterans Affairs will accept walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide for eligible veterans, spouses, and caregivers.

Under the SAVE LIVES Act introduced by Sens. Jerry Moran and Jon Tester, any VA health care clinic is able to administer vaccines to any eligible veteran, even if they’re not enrolled in VA health care. Moran and tester both praised the convenience made available to veterans, and urge all veterans to take advantage and get the vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is our best shot at getting back to normal, and it has been my priority to ensure every veteran has easy access to the vaccine,” said Sen. Moran. “This decision to begin walk-in vaccinations at VA facilities will help increase accessibility to the vaccine, and thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act, every veteran, their spouse and caregiver can now receive a vaccine at any VA medical center. I encourage all veterans to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.”

“This is great news for Montana veterans and their families who will no longer have to wait to get vaccinated,” said Sen. Tester. “I fought hard to pass my bipartisan SAVE LIVES Act in Congress to ensure every veteran, spouse, and caregiver has access to a vaccine from VA, because the science shows this vaccine is a safe and effective tool in the fight to manage the spread of this virus and help save lives. I urge folks to take advantage of this convenient walk-in service at their closest VA facility as quickly as possible, so we can put this pandemic in the rearview mirror and our economy back on track.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.