Advertisement

Uncle Ben’s is now Ben’s Original: Rebranded rice arrives in stores

Ben's Original Rice, the revamped Uncle Ben's, is now available in stores.
Ben's Original Rice, the revamped Uncle Ben's, is now available in stores.(Source: Twitter, Mars Food, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Uncle Ben’s is no more.

The rebranded rice is now available on store shelves nationwide as Ben’s Original.

Last year, Mars Food announced it was overhauling the name and image because it was rooted in racial stereotypes.

The new packaging keeps the same orange color and blue font but gets rid of the image of Uncle Ben, a possibly fictitious Black rice farmer known for the quality of his rice.

Some Uncle Ben’s products will remain on store shelves until they sell out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house explosion north of Holton killed a man and seriously injured a woman.
Man killed in Monday night home explosion identified
Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Family friend creates GoFundMe for victim of Saturday night crash that killed three Emporia teenagers
Lake Perry Marina posted surveillance video showing people who may have been involved in thefts...
Lake Perry Marina hopes video helps nab possible thieves
13 SKY EYE caught drone footage of the home explosion site after a fire rekindled there...
Neighbor: “I thought we were having an earthquake” during Jackson Co. home blast

Latest News

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death
Buildings in Gaza are left with significant damage after Israeli airstrikes.
Paramedics: 6-year-old killed by rocket strike in Israel
FILE - Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in Burbank,...
Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year
President Joe Biden makes brief remarks before a meeting with top Republican and Democratic...
Biden seeks infrastructure deal in meeting with Hill leaders
Family and friends remember Game Warden Stanley Curtis Elrod during National Police Week
Family and friends remember north Georgia Game Warden Stanley Curtis Elrod