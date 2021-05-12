Advertisement

Two planes collide mid-air in Colorado, officials say

Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) - Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.

South Metro Fire Rescue said one plane crashed on the park and the other landed safely at Centennial Airport, just outside of Denver.

Two were on board the plane that crashed on Cherry Creek State Park, but walked away without injuries. It is unknown how many people were onboard the second plane, but no injuries were reported, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

