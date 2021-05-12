Two in custody after joint county burglary, theft investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars after the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office in apprehending a burglary suspect.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says one person is in custody after a burglary in Hoyt. He said on Tuesday, May 11, around 10:30 a.m., his office received a report of a burglary and theft from a home at 110 W. 1st St. Upon arrival, he said deputies found a broken window and it was reported that a 65-inch flat-screen television, a Play Station 4 and an electric sander was taken from the home.

According to Morse, deputies and detectives with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’S Office and Kansas Highway Patrol found the suspect and missing items in Topeka where the man was arrested near 8th and Fairlawn. He said the suspect, Cory Jonathon Pruyser, 29, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said a 22-year-old female is also in custody and faces charges including possession of cocaine, after the Jackson Co. investigation.

According to Sheriff Hill, just after noon on Tuesday, deputies helped locate the burglary suspect in the 5300 block of SW 10th St. During the investigation, he said Alexis N. Smith, 22, of Topeka, was also arrested for multiple outstanding warrants through the City of Topeka and found in the possession of cocaine and brass knuckles.

Hill said Smith was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for multiple Topeka bench warrants and possession of cocaine as well as criminal use of weapons.

The incident is still under investigation.

