TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a woman after serving a narcotics search warrant in the Oakland neighborhood.

TPD says their Narcotics Unit found meth and marijuana in a home in the 700 block of NE Kellam Ave.

Angel Alberty, 22, was arrested for possession of meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia; and aggravated child endangerment.

