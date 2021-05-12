Topeka mayor proclaims April 30th as National Therapy Animal Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A proclamation from the mayor this Tuesday night honored four-legged heroes in Topeka.

Deputy Mayor Mike Padilla presented a proclamation that celebrated April 30th as National Therapy Animal Day.

The goal of the day is to recognize and honor therapy animals and their human companions for all of their work. Several groups provide animal therapy like Prairieland Visiting Animals Association.

Therapy animals are used at places like Stormont Vail, Saint Francis, Capper Foundation, and area schools.

“We are delighted that the city has embraced this cause, National Therapy Animal Day is an opportunity to celebrate the wonderful things that therapy animals do for us all over the country and more specifically in Topeka”, said Tim McHenry, a volunteer at Prairieland Visiting Animals Association. “The fact that the city embraces us shows us once again that Topeka is a very friendly animal community.”

