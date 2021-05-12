Advertisement

Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during...
Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during the dispute, at least one of them fired a gun. Police say bullets struck three innocent bystanders.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of shooting three people in New York’s Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, was arrested Wednesday in Florida, police said.

Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody in a McDonald’s parking lot near Jacksonville, the official said, four days after the shooting Saturday that rattled the Big Apple tourist haven known as the “Crossroads of the World.”

“While there is no joy today, there is justice,” New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Muhammad, 31, was listed Wednesday in an inmate database for the sheriff’s office in Bradford County, Florida. Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Muhammad is suspected of wounding three people with stray bullets during a dispute in Times Square at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old tourist visiting from Rhode Island, was shot in the leg. A 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot. The 4-year-old girl, from Brooklyn, was also shot in the leg.

Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square...
Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square shooting.(Source: NYPD via CNN)

Muhammad was apparently aiming for his brother, but investigators haven’t yet pinpointed the motive, chief of detectives James Essig said. He said the brothers apparently both sold CDs in the Times Square area.

Police released videos and photos of Muhammad and asked the public for help tracking him down. His family made a public plea for him to turn himself in.

Officers identified Muhammad as a suspect within hours and soon realized he was heading south, Essig said.

Video then captured Muhammad and a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, buying dog food and other supplies at a store in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Meanwhile, investigators realized he had connections to some addresses in Florida.

A U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force caught up with the two on Wednesday as they were eating lunch in a car outside a McDonald’s in Starke, Florida, police said. Two dogs were also in the car.

Muhammad had shaved off some of his hair, Essig said.

The woman has not been arrested on any charges, but police noted their investigation was continuing.

___

Associated Press writers David Fischer in Miami and Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house explosion north of Holton killed a man and seriously injured a woman.
Man killed in Monday night home explosion identified
Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
13 SKY EYE caught drone footage of the home explosion site after a fire rekindled there...
Neighbor: “I thought we were having an earthquake” during Jackson Co. home blast
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Family friend creates GoFundMe for victim of Saturday night crash that killed three Emporia teenagers
Lake Perry Marina posted surveillance video showing people who may have been involved in thefts...
Lake Perry Marina hopes video helps nab possible thieves

Latest News

Millions of Americans did not have access to, and could not afford, broadband at a time when...
Emergency program to give eligible people $50 off internet bill
Emporia man arrested for indecent liberties with child after solicitation attempt
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
Taming the virus: US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months
(Source: Joint Base Charleston)
Flags to be flown half-staff to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day