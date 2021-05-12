Advertisement

Stormont Vail opens COVID vaccination appointments to kids 12 and up

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health Network has opened COVID-19 vaccine appointment slots for children 12 and up.

Stormont Vail Health Network says it has officially opened appointment slots for children 12 and up to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The move was made the same day that U.S. health officials endorsed the vaccine to be used on children as young as 12-years-old.

To make an appointment, click HERE or call 785-270-4786.

