Senate Commerce Committee passes Moran backed bill to support Advanced Air Mobility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Senate Commerce Committee has sent Sen. Moran’s AAM legislation onto the Senate for consideration.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation voted on Wednesday to pass legislation he introduced with Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) that would increase collaboration between federal agencies and civil aviation industry leaders when policed are developed that regard advanced air mobility (AAM).

According to Sen. Moran, the Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act would require the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation to lead a working group made up of members from nine government agencies to engage and work with the civil aviation industry. He said the working group would review policies and programs in order to help mature AAM aircraft operations and create recommendations surrounding safety, security and federal investments necessary for the development of AAM.

“American aviation is entering a new era of innovation and growth, and industry leaders should have a seat at the table as the federal government creates programs to advance the development of this technology and sets safety and operation standards,” said Sen. Moran. “Advancing this legislation through the committee is an important step to make certain Kansas aviation leaders have a role in developing policies designed to shape a new chapter in aviation.”

“Arizona leads in aerospace innovation, and our bipartisan legislation creates jobs that strengthen our national security and technological development,” said Sen. Sinema, Chair of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation Safety, Operations, and Innovation.

Moran said the Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act will now be sent to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

According to Moran, the legislation received widespread support from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), Helicopter Association International (HAI), Vertical Flight Society (VFS), Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), Airports Council International-North America, Wichita State University and Spirit AeroSystems.

