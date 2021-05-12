Sen. Moran urges leaders to resolve lumber trade dispute

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has urged the U.S. Trade Representative and Commerce Secretary to work to find a resolution to the trade dispute between Canada and the U.S. regarding softwood lumber.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) sent a letter to urge U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to work to resolve the trade dispute between the U.S. and Canada on softwood lumber on Wednesday. Currently, he said a 9% tariff exists on softwood lumber imports from Canada, which contributes to record-high prices being seen around the nation.

According to Sen. Moran, since April of 2020, overall lumber prices have increased over 300%, resulting in a $36,000 average increase in the price of a single-family home and a $13,000 increase in the market value of a multifamily home.

“The harsh reality is that record-high lumber prices are putting the American dream of homeownership just out of reach for hundreds of thousands of potential homebuyers,” the senators wrote. “At a time when residential home building is booming, it is essential that home builders and consumers have access to the materials they need at competitive prices.”

On Tuesday, Moran said he spoke on the Senate floor regarding the record-high lumber prices.

