RCHD provides COVID-19 case update

RILEY CO., Kan. (JC Post) - Riley County has identified 34 new positive Coronavirus cases and 52 additional recoveries since the last report on May 5, 2021.

The Health Department said that the percentage of positive cases for the week of May 2 was 1.6%. That translates to 17 of the 1,032 tests performed coming back positive. None of the new cases reported are “breakthrough cases” or individuals who have been vaccinated.

There are not any COVID-positive patients are currently under care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

