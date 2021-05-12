Advertisement

Preliminary hearing set for Topeka dentist charged with harassment, weapons violations

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection order, criminal use of weapons, and harrass by telecom device(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A preliminary hearing has been set for a Topeka dentist charged for harassment and weapons violations.

48-year-old Brian Newell is set to appear in Shawnee Co. District Court July 2 for the hearing. A motion to modify his bond, which was set at $100,000, was denied.

Newell was booked in mid-April for two felony counts of Criminal Use of Weapons; Possess a Firearm by Person Issued Court Order After Hearing, and two misdemeanors for Harass by Telecom Device; Transmit Comment/image/text to abuse/threat/harass, and for violating a protection order.

