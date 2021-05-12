Man pleads guilty in woman’s death at Kansas City arts event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the death of a Kansas woman who was hit by a bullet during an arts event in Kansas City in 2019.

Deon’te Copkney, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 3, 2019, death of Erin Langhofer, 25, of Overland Park, Kansas.

Langhofer was shot in the head while she stood near a food truck at a First Friday event in the city’s Crossroads Art District.

Copkney told detectives he emptied the clip of his gun as he ran from a group that he and his friends had fought with, The Kansas City Star reported. He said he fired into the air and didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

He will be sentenced July 23.

