Man killed when semi and SUV collide head-on Tuesday morning in Seward County

LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed when a semi-trailer and a sport utility vehicle collided head-on early Tuesday in Seward County in southwestern Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:06 a.m. Tuesday on US-83 highway, about 15 miles north of Liberal.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2006 Peterbilt semi-trailer that was northbound on US-83 crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban that was southbound on the highway. Both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch.

The driver of the Suburban, Sergio Ortega, 45, of Garden City, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Ortega was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Santos Enriquez, 60, of Turpin, Okla., wasa taken to Liberal Hospital with what were described as minor injuries. The patrol said Enriquez was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

