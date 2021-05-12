Advertisement

Lance Leipold announces KU football coaching staff

Lance Leipold
Lance Leipold(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU head football coach Lance Leipold has named the new — and remaining — members of the Jayhawks’ coaching staff.

The staff includes five coaches who worked with Leipold at Buffalo and five who were already on KU’s staff.

I am extremely proud of the staff we have assembled here at Kansas,” Leipold said. “It’s no secret how much I value continuity among a coaching staff, and I truly believe we’ve achieved that here. This is a great blend of coaches who know the philosophies and principles I want to bring to this program and coaches who know the ins-and-outs of Kansas Football as well as our current personnel. We have elite talent developers, excellent recruiters and hard workers ready to do their very best for the student-athletes on this roster.”

Here is KU’s staff for the upcoming season:

