Lance Leipold announces KU football coaching staff

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU head football coach Lance Leipold has named the new — and remaining — members of the Jayhawks’ coaching staff.

The staff includes five coaches who worked with Leipold at Buffalo and five who were already on KU’s staff.

“I am extremely proud of the staff we have assembled here at Kansas,” Leipold said. “It’s no secret how much I value continuity among a coaching staff, and I truly believe we’ve achieved that here. This is a great blend of coaches who know the philosophies and principles I want to bring to this program and coaches who know the ins-and-outs of Kansas Football as well as our current personnel. We have elite talent developers, excellent recruiters and hard workers ready to do their very best for the student-athletes on this roster.”

Here is KU’s staff for the upcoming season:

Leipold’s staff features 5 coaches who worked with him at Buffalo, 5 already with the Jayhawks #kufball https://t.co/nxZL3xuwjb — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) May 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.