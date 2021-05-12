Advertisement

KSHSAA considering 35-second shot clock for 2022-2023

Shot Clock
Shot Clock(WIFR)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 35-second shot clock could be coming to high school hoops in Kansas.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced Wednesday starting with the 2022-2023 season, state associations can choose to adopt a 35-second shot clock in high school basketball games.

A proposal requiring shot clocks across the country was shot down.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association responded with a statement:

“The KSHSAA is aware the NFHS has approved the use of a 35 second shot clock for basketball beginning with the 2022-2023 season. The KSHSAA staff and Executive Board will consult with member school administrators during the next year to deter­mine the best decision for the student-athletes in Kansas. Because the rule change is a state adoption, it is an option states may want to consider for use, but not required.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house explosion north of Holton killed a man and seriously injured a woman.
Man killed in Monday night home explosion identified
Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
13 SKY EYE caught drone footage of the home explosion site after a fire rekindled there...
Neighbor: “I thought we were having an earthquake” during Jackson Co. home blast
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Family friend creates GoFundMe for victim of Saturday night crash that killed three Emporia teenagers
Lake Perry Marina posted surveillance video showing people who may have been involved in thefts...
Lake Perry Marina hopes video helps nab possible thieves

Latest News

Topeka High wins first softball Centennial League title in school history
Topeka High wins first softball Centennial League title in school history
Topeka High senior catcher Zoe Caryl hugs her teammate after the Trojans won their first...
Topeka High softball wins first-ever Centennial League title
Ian and Miles Cusick are twins that play doubles tennis together for Topeka West.
Ian and Miles Cusick: Topeka’s Tennis Twins
Ian and Miles Cusick are twins that play doubles tennis together for Topeka West.
Ian and Miles Cusick: Topeka's Tennis Twins