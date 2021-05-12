KSHSAA considering 35-second shot clock for 2022-2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 35-second shot clock could be coming to high school hoops in Kansas.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced Wednesday starting with the 2022-2023 season, state associations can choose to adopt a 35-second shot clock in high school basketball games.

A proposal requiring shot clocks across the country was shot down.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association responded with a statement:

“The KSHSAA is aware the NFHS has approved the use of a 35 second shot clock for basketball beginning with the 2022-2023 season. The KSHSAA staff and Executive Board will consult with member school administrators during the next year to deter­mine the best decision for the student-athletes in Kansas. Because the rule change is a state adoption, it is an option states may want to consider for use, but not required.”

