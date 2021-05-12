Advertisement

KDOC, KBI investigate Lansing inmate death

Addison Payne died in the Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are conducting an investigation after an inmate was found dead on Tuesday at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says Lansing Correctional Facility inmate Addison L. Payne died on Tuesday, May 11, at the facility. It said the cause of death is pending results of an autopsy, but preliminary assessments indicate the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, KDOC said when a resident dies in its custody, the death is investigated by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to KDOC, Payne was serving a life sentence for robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sodomy and rape. He had been imprisoned since April 1993.

