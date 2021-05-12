Kansas will not cut federal unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will not follow Missouri’s footsteps regarding federal unemployment.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she will not cut federal unemployment benefits and instead has encouraged Kansans to head to KANSASWORKS to find employment.

“At this time, Governor Kelly does not intend to end the federal unemployment benefit programs early,” said a spokesperson from her office. “While the Governor will monitor this situation closely over the coming months, her primary focus remains on continuing her administration’s record-setting efforts recruiting new businesses and jobs to Kansas. She strongly encourages Kansans who are seeking employment, to visit www.kansasworks.com for job placement resources and assistance.”

