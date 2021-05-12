Advertisement

Junction City Little Theatre sets audition schedule for Cinderella

( L-R ) Ellen Westerhaus, Michelle Custer and Ellie Dillon.
( L-R ) Ellen Westerhaus, Michelle Custer and Ellie Dillon.(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Auditions for the Junction City Little Theater performance of Cinderella are set for Sunday and Monday at the Little Theater Annex Building.  The times are at 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday.

During the audition you will learn a section of a song from Cinderella, read from the Cinderella script and learn some dance moves.

Callbacks are scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

