Junction City Little Theatre sets audition schedule for Cinderella

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Auditions for the Junction City Little Theater performance of Cinderella are set for Sunday and Monday at the Little Theater Annex Building. The times are at 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday.

During the audition you will learn a section of a song from Cinderella, read from the Cinderella script and learn some dance moves.

Callbacks are scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.