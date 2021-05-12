It’s all in the family for three generations of nurses at one Topeka hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National Nurses Week should bring a big celebration for Topeka’s Cummings family.

Three generations of them work as RNs at University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.

The matriarch, Pat Cummings, retired after 40 years. She started in pediatrics, and later moved to the medical floor.

That same unit is where Pat’s granddaughter Carrie Cummings now works. Carrie’s sister Kate Sheern is stationed in the emergency department, while their mother - and Pat’s daughter-in-law - Brenda Cummings works in the pre-operative area.

For them, you might say nursing care is relative.

“My mom and grandma know so many people in the hospital and then those people, they recognize Kate and I as ‘more Cummings nurses!’” Carrie said.

It’s Kate who inspired Carrie to attend nursing school

“I think (my desire to be a nurse is) honestly the role models I had from my grandma and my mom,” Kate said. “I know how hard they worked and the service they give to others over the years.”

Pat said she’s proud to see her granddaughters follow her footsteps.

“They must have thought we weren’t too bad, I guess, because they thought this was a good job to be in,” she said.

Brenda said she often crosses paths with her daughters when she moves patients in or out of their areas.

“It’s nice to see my kids working here,” Brenda said. “I am very proud of having them working here.”

While Pat and Brenda have seen many changes over the years, Carrie and Kate started their careers last January, just before the COVID pandemic hit.

“When the pandemic first started, it was very scary because we knew nothing about it and how it spread,” Kate said. “In nursing school, they teach you what you need to know to be a nurse, but they never teach you how to be a nurse during a pandemic.”

Added Carrie, “You get thrown in, and you learned how to adapt and get the job done.”

While grandma Pat admits she was concerned for her family as they worked the front lines, both sisters say they’ve come out stronger.

“I think we’ll be able to take on whatever else our careers throw at us,” Kate said.

Carrie’s unit was converted to care for COVID patients at one point. She said it was tough to see people isolated from their loved ones, but it also was rewarding to celebrate the successes when people went home to be reunited.

Brenda saw that first-hand. She volunteered to work as a nurse’s aide one night when they needed extra help - and was assigned to assist Carrie.

“I had to take orders....and she was happy to give the orders to me,” Brenda laughed.

Carrie said it was nice to be the boss for once, but it kept her on her toes.

“She made me live up to the standard,” Carrie said. “I didn’t sit down much that night because she was constantly moving.”

But Brenda says it’s her daughters who’ve impressed her.

“They have that ability to put themselves in the patient’s place. How would I feel if I were in the bed and someone’s talking to me about something I don’t know anything about? It gives them satisfaction to know they can make someone feel better,” Brenda said, adding she was especially impressed with how all the nurses in the COVID unit with Carrie handled the challenges of their work.

The patients, they say, are why they keep coming back.

“They’re here on their worst day, so it’s our job to make them feel better,” Carrie said.

Pat said she especially appreciated the many long-term patients for whom she cared.

“They got to be like our family,” she said.

And at the end of the day, these four know their family is here for them.

“Not every day is a good day,” Kate said. “They are always there for words of encouragement, saying tomorrow is a new day and you’ll get through it.”

Brenda said she always wanted to be a nurse. She says her main advice to her daughters was to make sure they’re doing what they love, too.

“Always enjoy what you’re doing, and never forget what the other person might be feeling and you’ll always be a good nurse,” Brenda said. “Your nursing skills are important, but it’s the personal touch you need to have.”

All four also credit their fellow nurses and coworkers who say are their extended family.

They want to thank the community for all of the support they’ve enjoyed throughout the pandemic.

