Gov. Kelly to sign bill to increase penalty for stalking children

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will sign a bill to increase the penalty for stalking a minor under the age of 14.

Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday she will hold a ceremonial bill signing for House Bill 2071. She said H.B. 2071 increases the penalty for stalking a minor to a felony for victims under the age of 14.

