Gov. Kelly sets reopening guidance for state agencies

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State of Kansas offices will return to business as usual after over a year of trying to keep employees and community members safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Govenor Laura Kelly says the State of Kansas offices will return operations to normal at the beginning of the pay period on June 13, 2021.

According to Gov. Kelly, by the end of May, all state employees will have had the chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine for free. Due to vaccinations, the availability of rapid testing and a significantly reduced number of new positive cases of the virus being reported, she said the State has decided it is safe to return to normal with the following additional guidance:

  • Masks or facial coverings will still be required for all employees and visitors to any state facility under the jurisdiction of the Governor.
  • All necessary steps to ensure social distancing can be maintained should be taken. Signs and floor markings should continue to be used to reinforce the importance of social distancing.
  • Hands should continue to be washed with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If handwashing is not available, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol should be used instead.
  • Employees can continue to be required to work remotely when social distancing cannot be maintained, provided there is no disruption in the operation of the agency.
  • Employees should continue to self-monitor and screen before appearing for in-person work, including temperature checks and security questions.

Gov. Kelly said all guidance was developed with the consultation of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. For more information, click HERE.

