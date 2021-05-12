Advertisement

Geary Co. officials may increase building security

(WIBW)
By JC Post
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Ppst) - Geary County Commissioners and County Treasurer Kathy Tremont, this week discussed the possibility of increasing security for the County Office Building. Trish Giordano, Commission Chair noted that Tremont is involved with building security planning. “She presented a figure of approximately $125,000 to get some security equipment as well as building an office for the Deputies in part of her office to provide security at the county building. "

Giordano said that the governing body asked about using some equipment that will be available following a courthouse remodeling to save some money, but no final action has been taken by the commission.

Information will be gathered and answers will be brought back to the commission at a later time on some of the questions that were asked.

