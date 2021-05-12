Advertisement

Ft. Riley to host drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic

(HNN)
By JC Post
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (JC Post) - Fort Riley will offer a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

In order to make obtaining vaccinations easier for Soldiers and their eligible family members, the Fort Riley Department of Public Health, Irwin Army Community Hospital, will be offering Pfizer vaccinations to eligible DOD beneficiaries 16 and older.

The vaccinations will be provided via a drive-through COVID vaccination clinic at the Fort Riley Post Exchange on Thursday ( May 13 ) from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

