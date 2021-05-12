Advertisement

Flags to be flown half-staff to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day

(Source: Joint Base Charleston)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that flags be flown half-staff in Kansas to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day on Saturday.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has directed that flags be flown at half-staff throughout Kansas from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 15, to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day.

According to Gov. Kelly, Peace Officers Memorial Day is meant to pay respect to local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

“Kansas peace officers put their lives on the line to protect their communities,” said Governor Kelly. “Their many sacrifices to keep us safe do not go unnoticed. On May 15th, and every day, we honor their service.”

