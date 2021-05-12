Advertisement

Few takers reported at on-demand vaccination clinic in Emporia

An on-demand COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Flint Hills Community Health Center in Emporia...
An on-demand COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Flint Hills Community Health Center in Emporia has gotten off to a slow start, KVOE Radio reports.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An on-demand COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Flint Hills Community Health Center in Emporia has gotten off to a slow start this week, KVOE Radio reports.

On Monday, the first day of the clinic, just five people received coronavirus vaccines, said Renee Hively, the health center’s chief executive officer.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hively said, only eight people had signed up to receive vaccines.

Hively says individuals can walk in and request a vaccination any time.

KVOE says this option comes as the demand for vaccines has steadily decreased in recent weeks.

Hively says she is hopeful the on-demand option and planned pop-up clinics will see that trend reverse.

Hively added that health center staff members will travel to homebound patients to administer shots if there is leftover vaccine at the end of each day.

For more information, call the Flint Hills Health Center at 620-342-4864 or contact Public Health by calling the Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 620-208-3741 or by going online to www.publichealthlyoncounty.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house explosion north of Holton killed a man and seriously injured a woman.
Man killed in Monday night home explosion identified
Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Family friend creates GoFundMe for victim of Saturday night crash that killed three Emporia teenagers
Lake Perry Marina posted surveillance video showing people who may have been involved in thefts...
Lake Perry Marina hopes video helps nab possible thieves
That Other Place captured surveillance images of a man they say broke into their property and...
North Topeka business looking for people who broke in, injured dog

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Clay Center man killed Tuesday in two-vehicle crash in Dickinson County
Washout expected
Still in the 60s today
Every Monday this entire school year, our Good Kids were collecting food.
Manhattan Catholic Schools Good Kids learn a valuable lesson about charity