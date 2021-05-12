Few takers reported at on-demand vaccination clinic in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An on-demand COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Flint Hills Community Health Center in Emporia has gotten off to a slow start this week, KVOE Radio reports.

On Monday, the first day of the clinic, just five people received coronavirus vaccines, said Renee Hively, the health center’s chief executive officer.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hively said, only eight people had signed up to receive vaccines.

Hively says individuals can walk in and request a vaccination any time.

KVOE says this option comes as the demand for vaccines has steadily decreased in recent weeks.

Hively says she is hopeful the on-demand option and planned pop-up clinics will see that trend reverse.

Hively added that health center staff members will travel to homebound patients to administer shots if there is leftover vaccine at the end of each day.

For more information, call the Flint Hills Health Center at 620-342-4864 or contact Public Health by calling the Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 620-208-3741 or by going online to www.publichealthlyoncounty.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.