Fairview man jailed for possession of drugs after traffic stop

Ronald Brook was arrested on Monday, May 10, 2021, after drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Brown Co.
Ronald Brook was arrested on Monday, May 10, 2021, after drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Brown Co.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Fairview man is behind bars after the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, May 10, around 11:45 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the City of Fairview.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Ronald Brook, 52, of Fairview, was arrested for driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license, possession of opiates, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

