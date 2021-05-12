Fairview man jailed for possession of drugs after traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Fairview man is behind bars after the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, May 10, around 11:45 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the City of Fairview.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Ronald Brook, 52, of Fairview, was arrested for driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license, possession of opiates, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

