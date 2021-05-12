Evergy warns customer of utility scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is warning its customers about scammers potentially reaching out to them for immediate payment before utility services are disconnected.

Evergy says it has received reports that individuals are calling customers and claiming to be representatives of the company. It said these individuals are asking customers to immediately pay overdue bills to avoid service disconnection, which is a scam. The company said these are not representatives of Evergy and it would never make a call regarding past-due balances the same day a disconnection is scheduled.

According to Evergy, several customers have contacted it after getting suspicious calls. In most cases, it said the caller claims to be a company representative to get the customer to provide personal information, telling them a check has bounced or they have a past-due bill. It said imposters will often ask customers to use pre-paid cards for payment, which it would never do.

Evergy said customers can verify a caller is from Evergy by asking to see company identification or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 800-383-1183 before giving any information. It said if a customer cannot confirm they are talking to an employee, they should not give them any information. Customers can also review their accounts by clicking HERE.

Evergy said it wants customers to know how to identify its representatives. It said its employees will carry identification and for service appointments, they may drive Evergy vehicles or wear Evergy branded clothing. It said it does not perform door-to-door sales and employees rarely need to enter a customer’s home.

According to Evergy, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers have increased calls, texts, emails and in-person tactics and are contacting utility customers to ask for immediate payment to avoid disconnection. As a reminder, it said it will never ask customers to make payments with pre-paid debit cards, gift cards or any form of cryptocurrency or third-party digital payment mobile app.

