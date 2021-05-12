EPD searches for hit and run suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department is searching for the suspect of a Tuesday hit and run.

The Emporia Police Department says on Tuesday afternoon, it received reports of a hit and run involving a bicycle in the 700 block of W 6th Ave. It said the cyclist, Zachary Holub, 38, of Emporia, reported minor injures and declined an ambulance before it arrived.

Upon arrival, EPD said officers learned a vehicle hit Holub on his left shoulder while he was traveling west on W 6th Ave. It said Holub’s bicycle crashed and he fell. The suspect vehicle was also headed west and fled the scene after hitting Holub.

According to EPD, Holub’s worst injury from the accident was a cut from his glasses after falling off the bike.

EPD said a passenger-side mirror from the suspect vehicle was found at the scene. After further investigation, it learned the suspect vehicle could be a black Ford Explorer or other Ford SUV.

If you have any information regarding the accident, call EPD at 620-343-4225 or the Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

