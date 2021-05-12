Advertisement

EPD searches for hit and run suspect

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department is searching for the suspect of a Tuesday hit and run.

The Emporia Police Department says on Tuesday afternoon, it received reports of a hit and run involving a bicycle in the 700 block of W 6th Ave. It said the cyclist, Zachary Holub, 38, of Emporia, reported minor injures and declined an ambulance before it arrived.

Upon arrival, EPD said officers learned a vehicle hit Holub on his left shoulder while he was traveling west on W 6th Ave. It said Holub’s bicycle crashed and he fell. The suspect vehicle was also headed west and fled the scene after hitting Holub.

According to EPD, Holub’s worst injury from the accident was a cut from his glasses after falling off the bike.

EPD said a passenger-side mirror from the suspect vehicle was found at the scene. After further investigation, it learned the suspect vehicle could be a black Ford Explorer or other Ford SUV.

If you have any information regarding the accident, call EPD at 620-343-4225 or the Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house explosion north of Holton killed a man and seriously injured a woman.
Man killed in Monday night home explosion identified
Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
13 SKY EYE caught drone footage of the home explosion site after a fire rekindled there...
Neighbor: “I thought we were having an earthquake” during Jackson Co. home blast
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Family friend creates GoFundMe for victim of Saturday night crash that killed three Emporia teenagers
Lake Perry Marina posted surveillance video showing people who may have been involved in thefts...
Lake Perry Marina hopes video helps nab possible thieves

Latest News

Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Coroner finds drowning probable cause of death for Emporia crash victims
Forecast: Kansas farmers will harvest bountiful wheat crop
Shot Clock
KSHSAA considering 35-second shot clock for 2022-2023
Emporia Crash Candlelight Vigil
Emporia Crash Candlelight Vigil