Advertisement

Emporia man arrested for indecent liberties with child after solicitation attempt

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is behind bars for aggravated indecent liberties with a child after being reported for attempting to solicit sexually explicit photos of children through social media.

The Emporia Police Department says detectives have arrested Garold Markham, 54, of Emporia, for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and electronic solicitation.

According to EPD, Markham was reported late Tuesday for soliciting a child through social media. It said Markham was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 12, around 12:45 p.m. at Peter Pan Park.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house explosion north of Holton killed a man and seriously injured a woman.
Man killed in Monday night home explosion identified
Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
13 SKY EYE caught drone footage of the home explosion site after a fire rekindled there...
Neighbor: “I thought we were having an earthquake” during Jackson Co. home blast
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Family friend creates GoFundMe for victim of Saturday night crash that killed three Emporia teenagers
Lake Perry Marina posted surveillance video showing people who may have been involved in thefts...
Lake Perry Marina hopes video helps nab possible thieves

Latest News

(Source: Joint Base Charleston)
Flags to be flown half-staff to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day
KU St. Francis Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Alexander talked with us at 4pm.
At KU St. Francis, the rewarding challenges of Nursing during the year of the pandemic
RCHD provides COVID-19 case update
Lance Leipold
Lance Leipold announces KU football coaching staff