Emporia man arrested for indecent liberties with child after solicitation attempt

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is behind bars for aggravated indecent liberties with a child after being reported for attempting to solicit sexually explicit photos of children through social media.

The Emporia Police Department says detectives have arrested Garold Markham, 54, of Emporia, for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and electronic solicitation.

According to EPD, Markham was reported late Tuesday for soliciting a child through social media. It said Markham was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 12, around 12:45 p.m. at Peter Pan Park.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.