Coroner finds drowning probable cause of death for Emporia crash victims

Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.(KVOE)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon Co. Coroner’s Office says drowning was the probable cause of death for three teens killed in a car crash May 8.

According to Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an injured woman walking down the road about five miles south of Emporia just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they located Ashley Edwards, 15.

Edwards told 13 NEWS she and her friends were on their way back into town when they lost control of their vehicle.

The car drove off the road, past a line of trees and into the Cottonwood River.

Chase Luby, 17, Paxton Luby, 13, and Shelby Phoenix, 17 were killed.

“I just wanted to get them out of the river because I knew they weren’t going to make it out alive,” Edwards said.

