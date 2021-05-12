Clay Center man killed Tuesday in two-vehicle crash in Dickinson County

CLAY CENTER Kan. (WIBW) - A Clay Center man was killed late Tuesday afternoon in a car-semi crash in Dickinson County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on K-15 highway, about 21 miles south of Clay Center.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 International semi-trailer was stopped at 3325 Avenue when it turned onto southbound K-15. A 2017 Kia Forte that was northbound on K-15 then struck the driver’s side of the semi.

The driver of the Kia, Galen T. Carpenter, 45, of Clay Center, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Carpenter, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Elizabeth E. Bishop, 35, of Tennessee Colony, Texas, and a passenger in the semi, Ralph D. Bauer, 43, of Abilene, were reported uninjured. The patrol said neither Bishop nor Bauer was wearing a seat belt.

