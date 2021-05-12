Advertisement

Clay Center man killed Tuesday in two-vehicle crash in Dickinson County

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY CENTER Kan. (WIBW) - A Clay Center man was killed late Tuesday afternoon in a car-semi crash in Dickinson County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on K-15 highway, about 21 miles south of Clay Center.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 International semi-trailer was stopped at 3325 Avenue when it turned onto southbound K-15. A 2017 Kia Forte that was northbound on K-15 then struck the driver’s side of the semi.

The driver of the Kia, Galen T. Carpenter, 45, of Clay Center, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Carpenter, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Elizabeth E. Bishop, 35, of Tennessee Colony, Texas, and a passenger in the semi, Ralph D. Bauer, 43, of Abilene, were reported uninjured. The patrol said neither Bishop nor Bauer was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house explosion north of Holton killed a man and seriously injured a woman.
Man killed in Monday night home explosion identified
Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Family friend creates GoFundMe for victim of Saturday night crash that killed three Emporia teenagers
Lake Perry Marina posted surveillance video showing people who may have been involved in thefts...
Lake Perry Marina hopes video helps nab possible thieves
That Other Place captured surveillance images of a man they say broke into their property and...
North Topeka business looking for people who broke in, injured dog

Latest News

An on-demand COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Flint Hills Community Health Center in Emporia...
Few takers reported at on-demand vaccination clinic in Emporia
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Washout expected
Still in the 60s today
Every Monday this entire school year, our Good Kids were collecting food.
Manhattan Catholic Schools Good Kids learn a valuable lesson about charity