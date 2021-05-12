Advertisement

Chiefs to kickoff 2021 season against the Browns

Patrick Mahomes throws 50th touchdown pass (Source: Kansas City Chiefs)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Are you ready for some football? Well, Chiefs fans will have to wait until September 12th for Game 1 of the regular season.

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that the Chiefs will take on the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead on Sept. 12, 2021. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. Kansas City time.

The NFL is expected to announce the full NFL season schedule Wednesday night on the NFL Network.

The season opener will be a rematch of the two teams who met in the AFC Divisional round of last season’s playoffs.

As you may remember, the Chiefs edged the Browns 22-17, thanks in part to a gutsy 4th Quarter run by backup QB Chad Henne.

Up five with two minutes remaining, Henne scrambled on 3rd and 14 to get the Chiefs to 4th and inches. He then found Tyreek Hill to get a first down and seal the win.

