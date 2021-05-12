Chiefs release 2021-22 regular season schedule
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Super Bowl LIV champions begin their quest for another title in just 123 days.
The Chiefs released their full schedule for the extended 17-game regular season Wednesday night.
Kansas City will kick off the season Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead in a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional round. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. on WIBW.
Fans can watch the Chiefs in five prime-time games in 2021: Week 2 (at Baltimore, SNF), Week 5 (vs. Bills, SNF), Week 8 (vs. Giants, MNF), Week 10 (at Las Vegas, SNF) and Week 15 (at LA Chargers, TNF).
More than half of the Chiefs’ regular season games will be on WIBW. Here’s a look at the full schedule:
- Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns, 3:25 p.m. Sept. 12*
- Week 2: @ Baltimore Ravens, 7:20 p.m. Sept. 19
- Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 12:00 p.m. Sept. 26*
- Week 4: @ Philadelphia Eagles, 12:00 p.m. Oct. 3*
- Week 5: vs. Buffalo Bills, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 10
- Week 6: @ Washington, 12:00 p.m. Oct. 17*
- Week 7: @ Tennessee Titans, 12:00 p.m. Oct. 24*
- Week 8: vs. New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. Nov. 1
- Week 9: vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m. Nov. 7
- Week 10: @ Las Vegas Raiders, 7:20 p.m. Nov. 14
- Week 11: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m. Nov. 21
- Week 12: BYE
- Week 13: vs. Denver Broncos, 12:00 p.m. Dec. 5*
- Week 14: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 12:00 p.m. Dec. 12*
- Week 15: @ Los Angeles Chargers, 7:20 p.m. Dec. 16
- Week 16: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 3:25 p.m. Dec. 26*
- Week 17: @ Cincinnati Bengals, 12:00 p.m. Jan. 2*
- Week 18: @ Denver Broncos, 3:25 p.m. Jan. 9*
*Game is on WIBW
Single-game tickets go on sale Thursday.
