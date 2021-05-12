Chiefs release 2021-22 regular season schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Super Bowl LIV champions begin their quest for another title in just 123 days.

The Chiefs released their full schedule for the extended 17-game regular season Wednesday night.

Time to open the Schedule Release pack! pic.twitter.com/Gsr8JZua2m — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2021

Kansas City will kick off the season Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead in a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional round. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. on WIBW.

Fans can watch the Chiefs in five prime-time games in 2021: Week 2 (at Baltimore, SNF), Week 5 (vs. Bills, SNF), Week 8 (vs. Giants, MNF), Week 10 (at Las Vegas, SNF) and Week 15 (at LA Chargers, TNF).

More than half of the Chiefs’ regular season games will be on WIBW. Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns, 3:25 p.m. Sept. 12*

Week 2: @ Baltimore Ravens, 7:20 p.m. Sept. 19

Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 12:00 p.m. Sept. 26*

Week 4: @ Philadelphia Eagles, 12:00 p.m. Oct. 3*

Week 5: vs. Buffalo Bills, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 10

Week 6: @ Washington, 12:00 p.m. Oct. 17*

Week 7: @ Tennessee Titans, 12:00 p.m. Oct. 24*

Week 8: vs. New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. Nov. 1

Week 9: vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m. Nov. 7

Week 10: @ Las Vegas Raiders, 7:20 p.m. Nov. 14

Week 11: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m. Nov. 21

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: vs. Denver Broncos, 12:00 p.m. Dec. 5*

Week 14: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 12:00 p.m. Dec. 12*

Week 15: @ Los Angeles Chargers, 7:20 p.m. Dec. 16

Week 16: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 3:25 p.m. Dec. 26*

Week 17: @ Cincinnati Bengals, 12:00 p.m. Jan. 2*

Week 18: @ Denver Broncos, 3:25 p.m. Jan. 9*

*Game is on WIBW

Single-game tickets go on sale Thursday.

And here it is!



10 #Chiefs games on @wibw this year.



123 days 💪 pic.twitter.com/6BBxFPWn2P — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) May 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.