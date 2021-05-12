Across the board, NEKS lumber prices shooting sky-high

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The pandemic-induced global lumber shortage is drastically impacting the price of wood in the Topeka area.

Last year’s shutdown left millions across the country at home for an extended period of time. Some binged on Netflix, others took on projects around the house.

As a result, Topeka Home Builders Association Director Katy Nelson says lumber costs in and around the Capital city are up 450% to 500% across the board.

Nelson said a standard sheet of plywood last year was about $10 each. Now, the same slab is in the $60-$75 range.

McCray Lumber manager Travis Daniels said he’s selling a standard OSB board for around $55 each, last year the price was $13.

Both Nelson and Daniels agree the massive price increases and global shortage are having a minimal impact on new builds and remodeling projects in the Topeka vicinity, even though new builds come with an extra $50,000 to $60,000 in costs.

Nelson said more people are choosing to remodel over building, and some member remodeling companies are booked well through the first part of next year already.

Daniels says his business continues to do well and he has been able to keep up with steady demand in wood products.

A report published on the website visualcapitalist.com offered some national comparison.

In 2020, $50,000 worth of wood would be enough to build about 10, 2,300 square foot single-family homes.

Fast forward to May 2021, the same $50,000 will only buy enough wood to build two of the same size.

The National Home Builder’s Association says the cost of building a single-family home has gone up by $36,000.

Unfortunately, experts say the prices of lumber will be higher than average well into next year.

Senator Jerry Moran has urged the U.S. Trade Representative and Commerce Secretary to work to find a resolution to the trade dispute between Canada and the U.S. regarding softwood lumber. Read more about that here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.