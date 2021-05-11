Where did it come from?: Wildlife experts provide insight into Wichita mountain lion sighting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a story people across Wichita and beyond are talking about this week. The footage of a big cat sure looked like a mountain lion. And it didn’t take long for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism to confirm the sighting in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood.

The mountain lion was captured by Ring home security footage early Monday morning. The video, shared by Riverside resident Cristin Boyle, shows the animal walking through an alley. Boyle said what her camera captured “was very clearly a mountain lion, with the tail and the black tip.”

Boyle said she’s used to seeing rabbits, cats, opossums, raccoons and occasionally a fox or wild turkeys. But this was new.

“A little bigger, a little scarier, but it was really cool to see it,” she said.

Matt Peake, a wildlife research biologist with the KDWPT, said it’s not uncommon for a mountain lion to be seen in a city, but this is the first one confirmed in a Kansas city. He said, since 2007, there have been 36 mountain lion confirmations in Kansas. Over the last year, Peake said there has been a “flurry of activity,” about 14 or 15 sightings and three sightings in the state over the winter.

Boyle said she was surprised to learn that the mountain lion sighting outside her home was the first confirmed in a Kansas city.

“I just assumed at some point, Liberal or Goodland or someplace out west might have seen one, but it was really surprised that it was here and it was in Wichita and my alley,” she said.

If you see a mountain lion, Peake said you should stay away from it, give it space and contact your local KDWPT office.

Peake said his office will not be going out to look for the animal. He said the hope is that it moves out of the city. In instances like this, he said they are usually just passing through as they migrate elsewhere.

While the mountain lion doesn’t pose a serious threat and it may have just been a matter of time before a confirmed sighting in a populated area of Kansas, the first sighting in the state’s largest city, of course, has people taken by surprise. For neighbors in the Riverside neighborhood, it has them on the lookout.

“This is shocking, you know,” said Riverside resident Larry Hucke who lives near the alley where the big cat was spotted. “It’s one thing to see a fox or two here or there and they roam the neighborhood. But not a mountain lion. That’s a little out of our league here,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.