Tuesday forecast: Scattered rain showers today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is trending to be the coolest day of the week with upper 50s-low 60s and the highest chance for rain until we get to Friday. This still doesn’t mean it will rain everywhere, there will be several spots that don’t get anything at all.

The bigger concern is the change in the forecast for this weekend. Latest computer models have a frontal boundary stalling over the area Friday through early next week which will continue to bring showers/storms to the area. With the continued rounds of rain expected this will limit how warm it’s able to get but also limit the severe weather threat. Right now have mid 70s for highs this weekend but very easily could be stuck in the 60s if it rains constantly limiting the warm-up. This has also increased the rainfall totals from yesterday to where latest models have many spots getting 1.5″-3.5″ Friday through Tuesday. This will be monitored through the week for specific details so keep checking back for updates.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Light rain showers mainly along and south of I-70 this morning, then a chance for spotty showers for all of northeast Kansas this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds NE/E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Few showers mainly before midnight otherwise decreasing clouds late. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Can’t completely rule out afternoon rain showers however think for the most part it will remain dry. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Thursday will likely be the best chance for a 0% chance of rain for the next 8 days so any outdoor plans you have, take advantage of this day, Highs in the mid-upper 60s.

While the 8 day is dry Thursday night, there does remain a chance storms could develop as early as Thursday night however will keep it dry until Friday. This will set up our unsettled weather pattern with on and off showers/storms through early next week. The latest models do indicate a washout this weekend but it’s all going to depend where the front stalls so the forecast could easily change back to more scattered showers/storms with more more breaks in the rain and dry conditions.

Taking Action:

There will be rain showers today, lightning is not expected. Highest chance of rain is south of I-70 this morning with the highest chance of rain west of HWY 75 this afternoon. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out tomorrow however most spots will remain dry. Storms return to the area as early as Thursday night with the better chance being Friday. A stormy weather pattern remains in the area through early next week. Lightning and heavy rainfall which may lead to flooding are the highest threats with the risk for hail/wind/tornadoes very low to no risk at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.