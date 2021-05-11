Topeka Metro launches popular ‘Kids Ride Free’ promotion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro is launching its popular ‘Kids Ride FREE!’ promotion to give children a safe way to travel this summer.

The free rides begin May 15 and will run through August 15 for kids ages 18 and under.

Topeka Metro said they began offering the rides in the summer of 2013 to allow kids to ride free to pools, the mall, library, and other places in the capital city that are youth friendly. Teens may also use the bus to get to and from work.

They said many of their bus routes stop either in front of these locations or are just a short walk.

Topeka Metro General Manager, Bob Nugent said, “We believe when youth ride the bus, it provides them with an essential skill, navigating on their own to their destination and if they don’t already ride Topeka Metro, then they become exposed and familiar with public transit.”

Topeka Metro has an app that can be downloaded to your smartphone or found on their website. It allows riders to see in real-time where each bus is on the route.

“We have friendly bus operators and customer service to assist someone who may need a little help with where they are going,” Nugent continued saying, “Our buses are thoroughly sanitized and parents can be assured their child has a safe way to travel this summer.”

Topeka Metro said masks are still required when boarding the bus. For maps and time points for routes, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.