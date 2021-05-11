Topeka High softball wins first-ever Centennial League title
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High softball made history Tuesday evening with a dominating win over Junction City
The Trojans cruised to a 15-0 victory to clinch the program’s first-ever Centennial League title.
T-High is now 19-0 on the season. The Trojans have held opponents scoreless for twelve of those wins, including the last five-straight.
Up next, the Trojans will compete in postseason action starting with 6A Regionals Monday, May 17.
