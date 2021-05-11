Topeka High softball wins first-ever Centennial League title

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High softball made history Tuesday evening with a dominating win over Junction City

The Trojans cruised to a 15-0 victory to clinch the program’s first-ever Centennial League title.

T-High is now 19-0 on the season. The Trojans have held opponents scoreless for twelve of those wins, including the last five-straight.

Up next, the Trojans will compete in postseason action starting with 6A Regionals Monday, May 17.

LEAGUE CHAMPS! 🏆



Topeka High (@T_HighAthletics) beat Junction City 15-0 to win their first Centennial League title in school history. pic.twitter.com/maTtgJJLWd — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.